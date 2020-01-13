ST. LOUIS — An 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the vandalism of Soldiers Memorial after an anti-Iran war protest near the memorial last week.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Michael Lawerence was arrested Monday in connection with the vandalism.

The words “No War” were spray-painted in several locations around the outside of the building. The graffiti appeared sometime after a protest last Saturday. People gathered to speak out against a war with Iran after the U.S. killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani on Friday in Baghdad.

Lawerence had not been charged as of 3 p.m., according to online court documents. Police classified the vandalism as second-degree property damage when it was first reported.

The vandalism was cleaned up last Monday.

More local news:

RELATED: ‘He didn’t even try, he bolted’ | Man left his girlfriend to drown in flooded creek, police say

RELATED: Alderwoman Cara Spencer running for St. Louis Mayor

RELATED: 600 pounds of marijuana seized during Illinois traffic stop