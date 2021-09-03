2 more men charged in assault and robbery that later led to fatal crash

28-year-old Khashad Spencer and 36-year-old Icarus Johnson have been charged with first degree assault

ST. LOUIS — Two men have been charged in connection to an assault and robbery that later led to a deadly crash.

28-year-old Khashad Spencer and 36-year-old Icarus Johnson have been charged with first degree assault for the incident that took place on December 4, 2020.

As shown on surveillance video, several men were seen repeatedly punching and kicking a 63-year-old man’s head while he was on the ground in a Save-A-Lot parking lot in the 3600 block of Page.

Through an investigation, subsequent search warrants, seizing multiple firearms and a large quantity of suspected narcotics, detectives were able to pin Spencer and Johnson for the crime.

Police said Daron Whitt was also one of the attackers, however, he was killed in a chain-reaction car crash while trying to speed away from police five days after the incident.

Police said the videos helped them recognize Whitt's 2017 Infiniti.

The videos were also released to the public after a misinformation dispute ensued about the deadly crash.

Whitt’s family said several witnesses told them an officer in an unmarked car was chasing someone in an orange Dodge Hellcat when the officer hit one of the vehicles and caused the deadly car crash.

Police disagreed and said, "no police vehicle vehicles were damaged or involved in the crash."

The crash also killed the driver of a Chevrolet. That person’s name has not been released.