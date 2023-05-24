Edwardsville High School assistant principal accused of sexually assaulting student she was mentoring

According to the charging documents, Erin Hamilton-Foley was the student's assigned mentor at the time of the alleged sexual assaults.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A 50-year-old woman was charged with sexual assault after police said she has sexual contact with a student at the school where she worked as an assistant principal.

Erin Hamilton-Foley, an assistant principal at Edwardsville High School, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault Wednesday for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

According to a press release from Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine, police in Edwardsville received a tip on Monday alleging an assistant principal at the school had a sexual relationship with a student under the age of 18. A day later, she was taken into custody on suspicion of sexual assault.

According to the charging documents, Hamilton-Foley was the student's assigned mentor at the time of the alleged sexual assaults.

The Edwardsville Police Department said anyone with information about this case or the possibility of any more victims should call Detective Sgt. Matt Senci 618-656-2131.

According to a bio that was active on the school's website Wednesday afternoon, Hamilton-Foley was an assistant principal for 11th-grade students.

“It is a crime when adults in positions of trust, authority and supervision over our youths – let alone their own students – manipulate that power dynamic for sex,” Haine said in the press release. "We take such crimes seriously, and prosecute them accordingly. Such actions undermine confidence in our schools and teachers while causing a great disruption in many personal relationships and throughout our community."

The Edwardsville School District provided the following statement:

"We are aware that a District #7 employee has been criminally charged. There is no greater priority than the health, safety, and welfare of our students. To that end, District #7 fully cooperates with local law enforcement anytime there is an investigation which may involve a District #7 student or staff member. District #7 cannot comment further on personnel matters."