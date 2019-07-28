ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are investigating three shootings that happened over an eight-hour period Saturday.

The first reported shooting happened at 2:50 p.m. Officers responded to N. 20th Street at Ferry Street in the Hyde Park neighborhood. A 48-year-old man said he was riding his bicycle when he heard gunshots and then felt his shoulder hurting. An ambulance rushed to the scene and took the man to a hospital. He was last listed in critical condition but was stable. Police did not have any information on a suspect.

At 5:50 p.m., police responded to the Cut-Up Styles barber and beauty shop in the St. Louis Place neighborhood for the report of a shooting. A 41-year-old woman told investigators she and her boyfriend got into a fight that turned physical. The woman said she pulled out a gun and fired one shot at her 47-year-old boyfriend. The man ran away, police said.

However, the woman said he came back with a gun and started shooting at her. She wasn’t injured.

The man later arrived a hospital with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Police said the man refused to talk to them about the incident.

At 10:50 p.m., a man said he was shot while filling up his car in the West End neighborhood. Officers responded to the BP gas station at 710 Goodfellow Boulevard, which is right along Delmar. The 20-year-old man told police he heard gunshots while pumping gas and then felt pain, realizing he had been shot.

The man went to the hospital via a private car and reported the shooting from there, police said. He is stable and is expected to recover, according to St. Louis police. There is no information on a possible suspect.