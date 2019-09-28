COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Police are looking for a woman who they say shot her fiance in the chest during a domestic dispute on Sunday.

The Collinsville Police Department said that officers responded to a home in the 500 block of S. Clinton Street at about 9:35 p.m. on Sunday to a report that a man had accidentally shot himself in the chest.

He was taken to a St. Louis-area hospital, where he remains and is expected to survive.

Police determined during their investigation that he didn't shoot himself. Instead, they said they found evidence that his fiancee, 34-year-old Ciara L. Moss, shot him during an argument.

Moss remains at large.

The Madison County State's Attorney's Office has charged Moss with one count each of attempted murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and aggravated discharge of a firearm. Her bond has been set at $250,000.

Anyone who has information on Moss' whereabouts is asked to call the Collinsville Police Department at 618-344-2131 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Quarantined leukemia patient brightens other sick kids' days via robot

Sam Clemens' signature appears to be on Mark Twain Cave wall

Opinion | Why the Spider-Man Marvel-Sony reconciliation needed to happen

US probe of vaping illnesses focuses on THC from marijuana

Judge blocks Trump rules for detained migrant kids

15-year-old killed after shots fired into Glasgow Village home