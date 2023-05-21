At least 30 car break-ins reported near Busch Stadium, police say

Calls for break-ins actually started coming in during the Cardinals game Sunday, police said.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Police are investigating at least 30 different car break-ins at parking lots around Busch Stadium. Calls for break-ins actually started coming in during the Cardinals game Sunday, police said.

Police were called to South Broadway and Poplar Street, Clark Avenue, and South Broadway and South 4th Street downtown.

5 On Your Side got there after the game and spoke with a few of the victims from the parking lots. They said were too upset to go on camera, but that they were frustrated and disappointed.

One couple said, they drove from Cape Girardeau to watch the game. After their back window was smashed out, they said they'll stick to watching the game from home, so they don't have to come back downtown.

5 On Your Side also saw a police officer at a lot on South Broadway and Poplar Street speaking with the victims who were still there. Several police officers were patrolling this area and downtown Sunday evening.

No injuries to reported as of Sunday evening, police said. 5 On Your Side also asked if items like weapons were stolen from these cars.

Police said, officers were still gathering information, but don't have anything confirmed to share.

During Saturday night's Cardinals game, St. Louis Police also reported a woman was carjacked at gunpoint just a few blocks away at 4th and Walnut. That crime is still under investigation.