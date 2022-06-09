ATF releases photos of gun store burglary suspects that have used stolen cars to ram front doors

In some cases, the suspects came away empty-handed, but the press release said the group had stolen more than 50 firearms in their successful attempts.

ST. LOUIS — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is looking for the burglars that have hit multiple gun stores in the St. Louis area in recent weeks using a similar tactic.

In a press release, the ATF said its agents are working with several police departments to identify a theft ring that has struck at least five gun stores in the area.

"In each incident, the 5 to 10 suspects gained entry into the federally licensed gun stores by ramming stolen cars into the buildings, shattering windows to allow access to the buildings," the release said.

In some cases, the suspects came away empty-handed, but the press release said the group had stolen more than 50 firearms in their successful attempts.

The ATF said the targeted gun stores were:

Academy Sports in St. Peters, Missouri

Academy Sports in O'Fallon, Illinois

Metro Shooting Supplies in Bridgeton, Missouri

Michael’s Arms Accessories in Edwardsville, Illinois

Osage County Gun in Wright City, Missouri

The ATF included security images of the suspects in the Tuesday press release.

The latest burglary happened in Wright City early Saturday morning. Manager John Dawson said at 1:57 a.m., a stolen Hyundai went through his store’s front door. Security footage obtained by 5 On Your Side shows people piling into the store breaking gun cases and stealing guns.

Dawson said the building was built in 2018 with concrete barriers in front. Until this incident, he believed the space was too narrow for a vehicle to fit between. In light of other break-ins, he and his staff even tested the security of the building, but they were still hit by thieves.

“It looked like a warzone when we walked in Saturday morning,” Dawson said. “There was fluid on the ground from the car, broken glass everywhere. They wear backpacks in the front. Grab as many (guns) as they can.”

Dawson said the crew mostly stole handguns and a few rifles. He said anywhere between 10 and 50 weapons were stolen. He estimates roughly $250,000 in damages and stolen guns. The store is still closed which means they also aren’t making money. Dawson said the community rallied behind the business to help clean up and fix the damage.

Dawson said unless the group is caught or something changes, more stores will be burglarized.

"There are some stores where the staff sleep there at night,” Dawson said. “If you have issues with security, you may want to consider sleeping there while this stuff is going on.”

Osage County Guns plans to reopen next week.

The ATF is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects well as information leading to the recovery of the stolen guns.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ATF at 1-800- 283-4867, send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov, contact the ATF through its website or by texting ATFKC to 63975.