ATM ripped out of ground in attempted theft Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS — An ATM from a St. Louis bank was found in the middle of the road Thursday morning after an attempted theft.

According to a report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, shortly after 2:15 a.m. a representative from the Lindell Bank, located in the 6900 block of Clayton Avenue, received a call that an ATM was being tampered with.

St. Louis police went to investigate the call, and upon arrival found the ATM damaged in the middle of the road.

Police said Thursday afternoon that they did not see any indication that money had been stolen from the ATM.

Witnesses told police they saw a red pickup truck dragging the ATM down the road.

Police said the truck was later found empty in Richmond Heights. It had been reported stolen from Washington, Missouri.

St. Louis police are still investigating the attempted theft.

