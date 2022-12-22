St. Louis man admits attempted armed robbery at local grocery store

Michael Chambers on Thursday admitted he demanded money from a store clerk at the Lafayette Avenue store in 2019.

ST. LOUIS — More than three years after the incident occurred, a St. Louis man pleaded guilty Thursday to an attempted armed robbery at a city grocery store.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 54-year-old Michael Chambers admitted approaching a store clerk on Nov. 23, 2019, at the Fields Foods on Lafayette Avenue and demanding money from the cash register while brandishing a firearm.

Store surveillance cameras showed the clerk refusing to give Chambers money from the register and Chambers leaving the store, according to the justice department.

Prosecutors in the case and Chambers' lawyers agreed to recommend a 10-year prison sentence for one felony count of attempted robbery.

Chambers is scheduled to be sentenced on March 22.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities.