Woman in critical condition after attempted robbery, shooting in St. Peters

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. at the store on Plaza 94, just off Jungermann Road and North St. Peters Parkway.

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A 52-year-old woman was shot Friday night during an attempted robbery in the parking lot of a St. Peters Schnucks, police said.

The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. at the store on Plaza 94, just off Jungermann Road and North St. Peters Parkway.

The man who shot the woman was wearing light gray sweatpants and hoodie, a red T-shirt and black sneakers, according to police.

He was last seen driving a silver, newer model Hyundai SUV that was occupied by several other people.

The woman who was shot was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police asked anyone with information to call the department at 636-278-2222.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.