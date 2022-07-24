Vehicles damaged after crash in East St. Louis early Sunday morning

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill — A suspect has been taken into custody after crashing into a parked car Sunday morning.
An Illinois State Trooper responded to multiple vehicles with damage around 1:48 a.m. Sunday at East Broadway at 6th Street in East St. Louis.
A vehicle had fled from an attempted traffic stop and struck a parked car, catching fire, according to the Illinois State Police.
Two other parked vehicles had minor damage from the crash, according to a statement from police.
All parked vehicles were unoccupied during the crash
The suspect was taken into custody by police a short distance away from the crash scene, according to police.
The name of the suspect has not been released.
The crash is under investigation.
