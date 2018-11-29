CARROLLTON, Ill. — Two persons of interest are in custody after police said the body of a 6-month-old boy was found buried in a shallow grave behind a Carrollton, Illinois, home Wednesday afternoon.

Police said they began investigating a missing person case this weekend for a 22-year-old woman and her 6-month-old son. Police said they found the woman Wednesday at a home on the 100 block on East Cemetery Road in Carrollton but did not find the boy until they searched a wooded area near where the mother was found.

Police said two persons of interest in the case are in custody, but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Illinois State Police Sgt. Jamie Brunnworth at 618-484-7384.

