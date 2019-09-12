ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A woman has been charged in connection to injuring a child at a north St. Louis County day care.

According to court documents, Shakyra Nobles is facing one felony count of abuse or neglect of a child in connection to an incident that happened on Nov. 22.

Nobles was an employee of Covenant for Life Child Development Center at 4417 N. Highway 67. While a 10-month-old was at the day care, he suffered a broken leg. Surveillance from the day care shows Nobles grabbed the baby in a rough manner on several occasions and manipulated his leg, court documents said.

The baby had to have surgery on his leg. Nobles admitted the injury occurred while she was responsible for the baby.

