AG Bailey files more charges against alleged Hermann police shooter

The March 12 shooting left one officer dead and another in critical condition.

HERMANN, Mo. — The man suspected of shooting two Hermann police officers is facing new charges from Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey.

Editorial note: The video above is from March 20, 2023.

The March 12 shooting left Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith dead and Officer Adam Sullentrup in critical condition. Sullentrup has since recovered from his injuries and has been discharged from the hospital.

Bailey issued the additional charges against the suspected shooter, 35-year-old Kenneth Lee Simpson, on Wednesday. Simpson was already facing first-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, but will also face the additional charges:

Two counts of armed criminal action.

Unlawful possession, transport, manufacture, repair or sale of an illegal weapon.

Possession of a controlled substance.

Resisting/Interfering with arrest for a felony.

“My office will continue to fight for justice and to honor those who put their lives on the line for us every day," Bailey said.

