BALLWIN, Mo. — Police in west St. Louis County are investigating whether the same group is behind two recent crimes that left ATMs damaged.

On Friday, the Ballwin Police Department released details about the Jan. 24 incident that happened at the Bank of America at 15115 Manchester Road. The alarm triggered at 2:30 a.m. Officers arrived to find a stolen car and a damaged ATM.

The front of the machine had been ripped off and part of the contents had been stolen. Police didn’t specify what exactly had been taken.

Surveillance video showed four people were involved in the crime. Their faces were covered.

Ballwin Police Department

This Friday at 4 a.m., a similar incident happened a Bank of America in Ellisville.

At 4 a.m., several people in a white Ford F-250 attached chains to the ATM at location at Clarkson and Clayton roads and ripped it open. Police didn’t confirm whether they stole any money.

Surveillance photos from the first incident in Ballwin also appeared to show a white truck.

“We cannot officially tie them together, but there are similarities,” said officer Scott Stephens with the Ballwin Police Department.

Please contact the Ballwin Police Department at 636-227-9636 with information in reference to this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477).

