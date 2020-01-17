BALLWIN, Mo. — A Ballwin man was arrested for mounting a camera on top of an ATM. On Jan. 15, Ballwin Police were called to the US Bank on the 15000 block of Manchester Rd.

Officers found a small wireless digital camera super-glued to the top of the ATM, according to a news release.

Police say the camera could not transmit data over the internet, but the camera was storing recordings.

Police reviewed the footage, which led them to the suspect, Kenneth Drones, 38, of Ballwin. Drones was arrested and faces a charge of tampering with computer equipment.

The Ballwin Police Department recommends bank customers monitor their bank and credit card accounts and report any fraudulent activity to the police and their financial institution.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office will review the case.

Ballwin Police share photo of small camera mounted to top of ATM of US Bank.

Ballwin Police

