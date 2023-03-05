Man on the run after shooting girlfriend in Ballwin, police say

Police said the suspected shooter drove off in a black BMW sedan in an unknown direction.

BALLWIN, Mo. — A man is on the run after shooting his girlfriend in Ballwin Wednesday night, police said.

A message from the Ballwin Police Department said the shooting happened at about 8 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 300 block of Quail Village Drive.

The message said the shooting reportedly happened after the man and his girlfriend got into an altercation of some sort. Police said the woman was struck in the spine by gunfire and her vital signs were stable while being treated at an area hospital.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Ballwin Police Department at 636-227-9636.

Domestic violence resources

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003. You can also text that number from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, free of charge.

Alternatives to Living In Violent Environments also has a crisis line at 314-993-2777. ALIVE also has hotline specifically for those in Franklin County at 800-941-9144.

The Women's Safe House can be reached 24 hours a day at 314-772-4535.