BALLWIN, Mo. — Police are on the lookout for a man accused of filling up at Ballwin gas stations and driving off without paying.

The Ballwin Police Department said a man driving a white Ford Explorer and a frequent visitor to Ballwin gas stations has left without paying for his gas on five occasions.

The department posted a photo of the thief on its weekly crime roundup on Facebook.

Police asked anyone who recognizes the thief to contact them immediately, while also injecting a bit of humor into the situation.

"Don’t worry, it's not because we believe the suspect is dangerous," the department said, "but more so because we don’t want our officers to develop carpal tunnel system from the continuous writing of gas theft reports.

Anyone with information should contact the Ballwin Police Department at 636-227-9636.

