Barnes-Jewish employee carjacked outside hospital Wednesday night

The 55-year-old woman was carjacked outside of Parkview Tower while unloading her car Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS — A Barnes-Jewish Hospital employee was unloading her car outside the hospital when she was carjacked Wednesday night.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the robbery happened at around 11 p.m. in the roundabout in front of Parkview Tower. The 55-year-old woman was unloading her 2007 Ford Edge when a man in his late 20s ran up to her and pulled out a gun.

The man demanded her property, and the woman handed over her purse and cell phone. The man then drove off in the woman's car, which she left running while she was unloading it.

Police said the woman was not hurt.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is working with the Washington University Police Department on the investigation.

The Washington University police provided the following statement on safety precautions.

The safety of our employees, patients and visitors is our top priority. Following are crime awareness and prevention tips for a variety of situations involving robbery and other crimes against persons.

Remember to always be aware of your surroundings.

Look for opportunities to travel in groups, especially at night.

If you would like to request an escort to your vehicle, contact Public Safety at 314-362-0750.

If confronted, do not argue with an attacker over property.

If you are a victim/witness, immediately call 911 (off campus) or 314-362-0911 (on campus).