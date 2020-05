The victim's identity has not been released

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to handle a homicide in Barnhart.

The homicide happened on the 1500 block of E. Marriott Street on Monday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Further information on the circumstances of the homicide has not been released. The victim's identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.