Barricade situation involved armed person in a home in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — SWAT team members are on the scene of a standoff in Jefferson County.

According to a spokesman with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, the call went out for an armed person inside a home in the 200 block of Redbud Trail. All SWAT team members and negotiators were asked to respond.

The sheriff’s department spokesman said the armed person is inside the home alone.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is confirmed.