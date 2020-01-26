ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man charged in his wife’s death will appear in court Monday.

Beau Rothwell, 29, is being held without bond on charges of second-degree murder and evidence tampering in the death of his wife, Jennifer Rothwell.

In a rare move, the judge in Rothwell’s case approved having a camera in the courtroom for the Monday morning criminal setting hearing. 5 On Your Side’s Christine Byers will be in court for the hearing and will have the latest developments Monday.

Jennifer Rothwell’s body was found in Lincoln County, some 45 miles away from her Creve Coeur-area home, about a week after her husband reported her missing. Detectives disclosed in search warrants that Rothwell, who was 28 years old, had been six weeks pregnant when she died.

Rothwell had looked up “what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant” on her cell phone before she went missing, according to search warrants obtained by the Associated Press.

In the search warrants, investigators said Beau Rothwell called 911 at 9:44 p.m. on Nov. 12 to report his wife of four years missing, saying he last saw her that morning as she was leaving for her job as a chemical engineer.

He told police her co-workers told him she didn't show up for work that day and they were concerned. Police found her car parked near her home, with her cellphone inside.

Beau Rothwell wouldn't let police search the home, car or cellphone, or take a DNA sample from him, according to investigators. He also requested an attorney.

Detectives then searched a trash can placed at the curb of the home on Nov. 13. In it, they found various cleaning supplies, including rubber gloves and paper towels, the warrants state. A receipt showed cleaning items had been purchased Nov. 11 from a grocery store.

“This purchase was oddly at a time during a major snow event involving dangerous driving conditions, and was also contradictory to Beau Rothwell’s statement that he was home with his wife all night,” an investigator wrote in the documents.

Police also found signs that violent acts had been committed inside the home. Detectives described an “overwhelming” smell of bleach and other cleaners inside the home as well as several “large areas of red stain” at the base of the basement steps. DNA tests confirmed that the blood found in the home was Jennifer Rothwell’s.

There was also damage to drywall in the basement, which had samples of human hair, the warrants state.

The blood-stained areas were wet with detergent and had a circulating fan blowing air over the area, and the basement windows were open despite temperatures that were in the 30s.