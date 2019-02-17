BEL-RIDGE, Mo. — A Bel-Ridge police officer was dragged onto Lucas and Hunt Road by a man driving a stolen car Sunday afternoon.

A release from the police department said it started when a woman came to the police station on Natural Bridge Road at around 1 p.m. to report a domestic dispute. They said the man involved in the domestic dispute was sitting in a car on the parking lot after following the woman.

When officers went to talk to him, he sped off, dragging an officer onto Natural Bridge Road. Other officers chased the man north on Lucas and Hunt Road before he crashed near Interstate 70 and ran off. Officers chased him down and had to use a taser to arrest him.

The release said the car he was driving was reported stolen in St. Peters and the man had multiple felony warrants. He was wearing a law-enforcement-type uniform when he was arrested.

He has not been charged yet.