Bel-Ridge police looking for man suspected of deadly shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bel-Ridge Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Police are looking for a man suspected of shooting and killing someone in Bel-Ridge, Missouri, Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 8800 block of Ramona Avenue at around 9:30. When they arrived, they found a person shot and killed in the front yard of a home.

Police detectives said they are looking for a man with dreadlocks wearing a tan jacket and blue jeans. He was seen driving south on Ramona Avenue away from the shooting scene in a newer, white, 4-door Buick.

Police did not provide any information on the victim.