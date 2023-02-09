Man dies following early Thursday shooting in Bellefontaine Neighbors

Officers found a man fatally shot in his car just after midnight near Ashbrook and Golden drives.

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation Thursday morning after a man was found fatally shot in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

County police said the shooting happened just after midnight Thursday near Ashbrook and Golden drives. Bellefontaine Neighbors police officers arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound inside a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of Thursday morning, police had not yet shared the identity of the man, and there was no information about possible suspects or a motive.

Bellefontaine Neighbors police requested St. Louis County detectives lead the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact St. Louis County Police Department detectives at 636-529-8210.

To remain anonymous and potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to "stabilize inner-city neighborhoods." One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with St. Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.