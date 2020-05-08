'Inappropriate activity' allegation puts Bellefontaine Neighbors police officer on leave

“The police officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations,” Bellefontaine Neighbors police said

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Bellefontaine Neighbors police officer is on administrative leave after an investigation was launched for “inappropriate activity.”

The police department in north St. Louis County said it was notified that the officer “was allegedly involved in inappropriate activity while in the City of St. Charles,” according to a news release. The department learned of the allegation on Sunday.

The Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department is working with investigators in St. Charles and St. Charles County, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and federal law enforcement agencies.

“The police officer has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations,” the Bellefontaine Neighbors police news release stated.