Major case squad investigating death of man in Belleville Friday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis has been activated to investigate the homicide of a 31-year-old man in Belleville Friday morning.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Department found the man on the ground outside of a residence in the area of Eastland Drive around 6:46 a.m., according to a press release.

Police have not released the man's identity, pending confirmation that next of kin has been notified. Police did not release how the man died.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-825-5200.