Belleville man convicted after being caught with AR-15 in St. Louis

He is set to be sentenced on May 23 and could face up to 10 years in prison.

ST. LOUIS — A Belleville, Illinois, man was convicted of a federal gun charge after being caught with an AR-15-style rifle in St. Louis.

Ryan Fleming was found guilty on Wednesday after a two-day trial of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The 31-year-old was previously convicted in Illinois on a drug possession charge and two charges of unlawful possession of a firearm.

In 2021, a Hyundai Sonata was being searched for by Illinois police in connection with an alleged assault of a law enforcement officer, according to court documents. The car was spotted and pursued by St. Louis police officers on Sept. 24, 2021.

Fleming was driving at a high rate of speed on Interstate 70 when he crashed into a concrete barrier trying to leave the City of St. Louis. After crashing, he got out of the car with a Palmetto State Armory PA-15 semi-automatic rifle but dropped it and ran, court documents said. A foot pursuit ensued and he was later arrested.