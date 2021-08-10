Belleville man convicted of attempted enticement of a child

After he was arrested, he called his girlfriend and admitted to "doing things I shouldn’t have been doing,” the press release said

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A man will spend at least the next 10 years in prison after a jury convicted him of attempting to arrange a sexual encounter with a girl last year.

Sean Van Horn, 49, was convicted of attempted enticement of a child Tuesday after he sent illicit messages to an undercover officer posing as the father of a 10-year-old girl on Craigslist.

A press release from the U.S. Attorney of the Southern District of Illinois said Van Horn sent multiple messages to the officer describing sexual acts he wanted to engage in with the fictitious girl.

The release said he was arrested by the FBI after arriving at a prearranged location in O'Fallon, Illinois.

After he was arrested, he called his girlfriend and admitted to "doing things I shouldn’t have been doing,” the press release said.

He was convicted by a jury at the federal courthouse in Benton, Illinois, after a two-day trial.