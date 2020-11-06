x
Woman rescued after Belleville firefighters respond to 2 fires at the same house overnight

Belleville firefighters are calling both fires suspicious
Credit: Belleville Fire Department

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — Firefighters rescued a woman from a burning home three hours after they responded to that same home for another fire call.

The Belleville Fire Department said Thursday morning that it first responded to the home for a smoldering rug that was draped over an exterior door. The home wasn't damaged, but firefighters noticed there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

"As we do with all calls, we will not leave a residence without working smoke detectors, so crews installed a smoke detector prior to leaving the scene," the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Just three hours later, firefighters were called to the home for a heavy fire on the first floor that had trapped a woman inside. Firefighters rescued her from the second-story window.

"That smoke detector and the crew on duty saved lives," the department said.

Both fires are being considered suspicious. The department didn't give an address for where the fire happened.

The department said that anyone who needs a smoke detector can call them at 618-234-2236.

Credit: Belleville Fire Department
