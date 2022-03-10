Woman pleads guilty in 2020 fatal motorcycle crash in Alton

Arras was sentenced to eight years in prison.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Belleville woman pleaded guilty in a fatal motorcycle crash that happened over Labor Day weekend 2020 in Alton.

Erin Arras pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated driving while under the influence causing death Thursday, according to a news release from the Madison County State's Attorney Office.

Arras was sentenced to eight years in prison.

On Sept. 7, 2020, the Alton Police Department was called to the parking lot of Abbot Machine Co. at 700 West Broadway for a report of a car hitting a motorcycle.

Arras was driving the car while under the influence of alcohol when she hit the motorcycle.

The victim, Natasha Dillinger, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, died from her injuries. The driver of the motorcycle was also injured.

Arras' blood alcohol content was over the legal limit.