BERKELEY, Mo. — A suspected drive-by shooting left one man dead and another man injured Monday evening in St. Louis County.

Berkeley police officers responded at 5:48 p.m. for the report of a shooting in the 6200 block of Garfield Avenue, which is near Airport Road and Interstate 170. Police arrived to find two men with what looked like gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders rushed the men to a nearby hospital. The 28-year-old man died shortly after arriving. A 29-year-old man is receiving treatment and is expected to survive.

The Berkeley Police Department is working with St. Louis County police on the investigation. At this time, they believe the men were walking on Garfield Avenue when a car drove down the black and someone inside the car shot them.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

