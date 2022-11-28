Berkeley man pleads guilty, sentenced for 2018 murder of father in car full of children

Willie B. Frazier, 30, pleaded guilty to amended charges in the Feb. 27, 2018, shooting death of Larry Noel.

ST. LOUIS — The second of two men charged in a 2018 homicide in the city's Vandeventer neighborhood pleaded guilty and was sentenced Monday in St. Louis Circuit Court.

Willie B. Frazier, 30, pleaded guilty to charges in the Feb. 27, 2018, shooting death of then-40-year-old Larry Noel.

According to a press release, Noel was killed while in a car in a shopping plaza parking lot at 4308 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

A 1-year-old, 2-year-old, 9-year-old and 10-year-old were in Noel's car at the time, police said. He was the father of some of the children in the car.

The 9-year-old was injured by broken glass. The other children were not injured.

Frazier pleaded guilty Monday to felony counts of armed criminal action, second-degree assault and misdemeanor assault as part of negotiations with prosecutors, according to a news release.

Circuit Judge Madeline Connolly accepted Frazier's pleas and sentenced him to three years for armed criminal action, a consecutive seven-year term for second degree assault and a concurrent one-year sentence for the misdemeanor.

Frazier had been charged with second-degree murder, four counts of child endangerment and five counts of armed criminal action in 2018.

Prosecutors dismissed seven felony counts in exchange for Frazier's guilty pleas.

He has been jailed since February 2018 and will receive credit for time served.

The man police said fatally shot Noel is Alvin N. Green Jr., now 33. He was previously sentenced for his role in the crime.

Police said Frazier drove Green to the scene and provided him with the gun.