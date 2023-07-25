Major Case Squad investigating homicide Tuesday morning in north St. Louis County

The deadly shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Hanley Road and Frost Avenue.

The deadly shooting happened at about 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of North Hanley Road and Frost Avenue in Berkeley.

There, 5 On Your Side saw police investigating in a parking lot. A car was parked in front of a beauty supply store with bullet holes in the driver's side of the car and through the windshield. Evidence markers were in front of the building.

The St. Louis County Police Department was assisting Berkeley police in the investigation, with the Major Case Squad taking the lead.

As of Tuesday morning, police had not shared the identity of the victim, whether they had any suspects or what led up to the deadly shooting.

This is a breaking news story. 5 On Your Side will update it as more information becomes available.

Resources for crime victims

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.

Cure Violence is an international organization that is present in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to de-escalate violent situations within their own communities.