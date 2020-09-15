x
Police investigate shooting in Berkeley

An officer at the scene said there two scenes were involved, including a gas station on Hanley

BERKELEY, Mo. — Police in St. Louis County are investigating a report of a shooting that left a man injured early Tuesday.

The call came in for a shooting in the 8600 block of Martony Lane in Berkeley, which is near Hanley Road and Frost Avenue. Police had about 10 evidence markers on the road; they shut down about a block of Hanley Road while they investigated. 

An officer at the scene told a 5 On Your Side photojournalist that the shooting scene was connected to an incident that happened at a Mobil gas station about 100 yards south. Police had crime scene tape surrounding the gas pumps at the station.

Credit: KSDK

One man who lives nearby said he heard the gunshots shortly after he got home.

“Sheesh, I just got home 10 minutes before it happened,” Jared Carr said. “So, if I would’ve stopped and done something else, I probably would’ve been out here in the middle of it.”

Police have not released any details about the man who was shot.

5 On Your Side has an email into Berkeley police requesting more information.

