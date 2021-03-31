32-year-old man killed in Berkeley shooting Tuesday morning

On Wednesday, the victim was identified as 32-year-old Courtland Crump. He lived at the home where he was found dead

BERKELEY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Berkeley, Missouri, Tuesday morning.

Police were called to the 8600 block of Stella Avenue at around 6:35 a.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting.

On Wednesday, he was identified as 32-year-old Courtland Crump. He lived at the home where he was found dead.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the incident. Officers said the investigation remains "very active" as of this writing.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

