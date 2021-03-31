32-year-old man killed in Berkeley shooting Tuesday morning

BERKELEY, Mo. — Police are investigating after a 32-year-old man was shot and killed in Berkeley, Missouri, Tuesday morning.
Police were called to the 8600 block of Stella Avenue at around 6:35 a.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene of the shooting.
On Wednesday, he was identified as 32-year-old Courtland Crump. He lived at the home where he was found dead.
The St. Louis County Police Department's Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is investigating the incident. Officers said the investigation remains "very active" as of this writing.
Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Resources for crime victims:
If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.
- Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program. To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/
- Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.” To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu
- The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership between and Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth. To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html
- Cure Violence is an international organization that has recently launched in a handful of St. Louis neighborhoods. Violence interrupters are trained to deescalate violent situations within their own communities. To learn more, visit https://cvg.org/