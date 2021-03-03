Bethalto Police ask public’s help in finding cemetery thief

The Illinois state attorney’s office has prepared a felony warrant against 52-year-old Thomas C. Williams, but he hasn't been arrested

BETHALTO, Ill. — Bethalto police need your help finding a man who is suspected of stealing copper vases from a local cemetery.

The Illinois state attorney’s office has prepared a felony warrant against 52-year-old Thomas C. Williams, who was last known to be living in the Wood River or East Alton area.

A judge set Williams’ bond at $20,000, but he hasn't been taken into custody yet.

According to the original report, a total of 80 vases were stolen from the Rose Lawn Memory Gardens on February 23.

Collectively officers said the vases' scrap value is less than $50. But the retail cost to replace them is over $4000.

It’s a cost that the loved ones of those targeted would typically have to cover.

However, the owners of Rose Lawn have stepped in and plan to cover the cost to avoid further emotional torment of those affected by the crime.

Officers also said the flowers that were sitting in each of the vases were thrown to the ground.

This incident compelled the Bethalto Police Chief to leave a message for the suspect on the department’s Facebook page:

“I want you to know that our officers will identify and apprehend you, and our State’s Attorney’s Office will ensure you are relocated to the state ran facility for which you belong. You would serve yourself well by turning yourself in and showing the courts that you have some small amount of remorse and decency. I’ll be waiting for your call, and or will be here to welcome you into our facility when you are arrested.”