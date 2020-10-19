Teen carjacks man then crashes at south city cemetery

Police said the teen got away from the scene of the crash

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after a man was carjacked in St. Louis’ Bevo neighborhood early Sunday morning.

It happened around 12:20 a.m. in the 4600 block of Gravois Avenue.

According to the incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a 55-year-old man said he was carjacked by a teen at gunpoint when he was stopped at the curb. The victim flagged down officers in the 4600 block of S. Grand Boulevard.

The victim was not injured and the suspect got away with his 2011 Honda Civic. Police said officers found the victim’s vehicle and tried to do a traffic stop but the suspect fled and then was involved in a crash at Concordia Cemetery.

Police said the suspect fled from the scene of the crash.