BISMARCK, Mo. — A man suspected of being involved in a domestic assault incident was shot and killed by a police officer, according to the Bismarck Police Department.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a domestic assault report at a home in the 1400 block of Cedar Street in Bismarck, which is in St. Francois County. Police heard that a woman was being assault by a man who was armed with a gun.

Officers said they arrived to see the man holding a gun. When they ordered him to put it down, it pointed it at an officer, police said.

The officer then shot and killed the man. His name has not been released at this time.

The officer suffered minor injuries and was later released from a local hospital. The Bismarck Police Department didn’t specify how the officer was injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

