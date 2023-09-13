Bobby Bostic teams up with famous childhood friend 'Chingy' to reach troubled teens in St. Louis

"I am living proof that these kids can turn their lives around," Harold "Chingy" Bailey Jr. said.

ST. LOUIS — Bobby Bostic, a former prison inmate, and Howard Baily Jr., also known as "Chingy," admitted that nearly 30 years ago, they were headed down the wrong paths.

'We used to hang together as kids," Bostic said.

Both grew up in the Walnut Park neighborhood in north St. Louis and both were troubled teens living fast lives and committing crimes.

"I think it's who you're growing up around. How they're affecting your life," Bailey said.

Ten months ago, Bostic was released from prison after serving 27 years of what was supposed to be a 241-year sentence. He'd been behind bars since 1995 for his role in an armed robbery he committed when he was 16 years old.

After he was nearly shot twice, a 17-year-old Bailey gave up drugs and violence.

"That was a wake up call because I almost died," Bailey said.

"Chingy" is a successful, world-renowned rapper and actor now. Bostic is currently an author, a nonprofit owner and a speaker.

"We're trying to get the kids so they can differentiate that when you got goals and you got plans, you can go further in life," Bailey added.

On Wednesday afternoon, the two men gave what they call "life-saving messages" to about two dozen teens at the Juvenile Detention Center in St. Louis.

They shared candid talks about crime, listened to the teens and encouraged the boys and girls to not let past mistakes rob them of their dreams.

"I will tell them when I was 12 years old, I was locked up at the juvenile center for three months for stealing cars. I am living proof they can turn their lives around, but they have to want to change," Bailey said.

"I lost my life and I don't want them to keep repeating the mistakes that I made as a child," Bostic said.

The two men said they're committing themselves to teens for the long haul.