Man's body found along St. Louis County highway exit ramp

FERGUSON, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found on the side of a highway exit ramp in St. Louis County.

Officers with the Ferguson Police Department were called at 9 a.m. to the West Florissant Avenue exit ramp from eastbound Interstate 270. Officers arrived to find the body of a man in a grassy area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ferguson police asked St. Louis County police for help in the investigation. The department’s bureau of crimes against persons is taking the lead.

As of Thursday afternoon, police have classified the case as a suspicious death. No other information about the man, including his identity, was released.