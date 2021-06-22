Clayton police investigating after body found in park pond

Police are working to determine the cause of death

CLAYTON, Mo. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a pond at Shaw Park in Clayton Monday night.

Clayton police were first called to the scene at around 7:45 p.m. for an unknown object in the pond at Chapman Plaza, which is near Forsyth and Brentwood boulevards. Officers discovered it was the partially submerged body of a male.

The body was taken to the medical examiner's office for an autopsy. Police said officials are still working to determine the man's identity, age and cause of death.

Anyone with information should contact the Clayton Police Department at (314)290-8444.