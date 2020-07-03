ST. LOUIS — "I smelled the smoke, ran outside and just couldn't believe those flames," said a man who has lived near Ella Avenue and Skinker in north St. Louis County for 20 years.

Shortly after midnight Friday, firefighters and police arrived to the Wellston neighborhood and found a van on the grass, in a raging ball of fire.

Investigators evacuated everyone from the nearby apartments as the fire quickly spread to three sections of the building. Firefighters put out the flames and found a badly burned body under the passenger side of the van.

Neighbors told 5 On Your Side the victim was a man. As of Friday evening, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis had not confirmed that detail. No information about the victim or how they died has been released.

"I just know that car was just burning for what seemed to be a long time. It was something to see,” said the neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous. “I have a wife and kids and it scared me. I just ran around and kept banging on doors telling people to get out of their apartment building because I didn't want anyone to get hurt.”

Neighbors also said they saw two men beating up the victim before the fire. Investigators have not confirmed that information.

Latest local headlines: