TROY, Mo. — Police and several emergency agencies are on the scene of a bomb threat at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Troy, Missouri.

The building has been evacuated and an investigation is underway, Troy Police confirmed. Bomb-sniffing dogs from St. Louis County Police and Lambert St. Louis Airport Police are on their way to the scene to assist in the investigation.

Several schools in the area are on a security alert because of the bomb threat.

“CBE, TMS, NHHS, MSE are currently on a security alert due a bomb threat at the Courthouse. There is no immediate threat to any school,” Lincoln County R-III Schools posted on Facebook.

The Lincoln County courthouse and justice center were the target of another bomb threat several weeks ago. The area area was evacuated on Aug. 9 after someone called in a bomb threat against one of the judges.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information once confirmed.

© 2018 KSDK