Fight between 2 south city bar employees ends in deadly hit-and-run

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police are looking for a driver who they say intentionally hit two employees outside of a bar early Friday morning. One of the victims has died.

Officers responded at 12:47 a.m. to Bomber O'Brien's Sports Bar & Grill, which is at 4621 Beck Avenue in Tower Grove South.

A lieutenant at the scene told a 5 On Your Side photojournalist that two bar employees got into a fight inside the establishment, which then spilled out into the street. An initial police report states someone behind the wheel of a car intentionally hit the workers and drove away from the scene. Police have not released any details about that driver or the vehicle.

First responders rushed the victims to the hospital where one of them died from their injuries. The second victim’s vital signs are stable, according to the report. Police have not released any other information about the bar employees.

Police were still on the scene about an hour after the call came in. 5 On Your Side’s photojournalist at the scene saw police tape blocking off Beck Avenue in front of Bomber O’Brien’s.