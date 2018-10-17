BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Bonne Terre police officer is facing charges.

Travis Cozine is accused of hitting a suspect repeatedly with a pair of brass knuckles after the suspect was already in cuffs following a May incident.

The Attorney General says the man was hurt badly enough he needed stitches to close up his cuts. His office got involved in the investigation after the Bonne Terre Police Department requested help with their use of force investigation.

Cozine is charged with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon. He is suspended right now.

