Man sentenced to 65 years in prison for 2010 cold case murder

Roger Carroll was charged in connection with the murder of Bonnie Woodward

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — A Jerseyville, Illinois man was sentenced to 65 years in prison for a 2010 cold case murder.

Roger Carroll was sentenced to 40 years for first-degree murder and 25 years for gun enhancement in connection with the murder of 47-year-old Bonnie Woodward of Alton, Illinois.

Back in June 2010, there was a missing persons report for Woodward after she didn’t show up for work. At the time, there was not enough evidence to convict Carroll as her murderer, the Madison County State Attorney’s Office said.

In 2018, the case was opened back up after Carroll’s son testified before the Madison County Grand Jury about what he had lived with for eight years and the actions his father forced him to participate in. He admitted to his father forcing him to mow over the grass where Woodward’s body was left. He also admitted that Carroll forced him to shovel and disperse her ashes.

Illinois State Police crime scene experts recovered and identified Woodward’s bone fragments in Carroll’s yard as well as a shell casing from the gun that was used to kill her.

On March 16 of this year, Carroll was found guilty by a Jersey County jury for the 2010 murder of Woodward.

“He shot her and buried her like an animal. He did this by forcing his 15-year-old son to help him. Bonnie is not the only victim who suffered. For nearly eight years, Bonnie’s family woke up every single day not knowing whether their beloved family member was alive or dead. The defendant has no remorse to this day,” First Assistant State’s Attorney Crystal Uhe argued for the maximum sentencing.

The Madison County State Attorney’s Office said at the sentencing hearing, Carroll showed no remorse.

Woodward’s brother testified to the depression he has lived with since her murder.

“Bonnie was murdered on my 50th birthday and I have not been able to celebrate since then…Bonnie was the glue to our family,” he said.

Woodward’s son also had a statement.

“My mother was a good-hearted, dedicated mother, grandmother, sister, aunt friend, and coworker. Since Roger Carroll senselessly took her from our family she’s missed the birth of two grandchildren, countless holidays, birthdays, homecomings, my discharge from the Army and my wedding. I was unable to dance with my mother at my reception…And now, because Roger Carroll destroyed my mother’s remains in an attempt to avoid prosecution, he’s also robbed us of the ability to properly lay her to rest. Roger Carroll doesn’t deserve to spend one more day enjoying the freedom I defended while in the Army.”