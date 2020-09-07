Bourbon cemetery looking for culprits after 29 headstones destroyed

"It’s so sad to see this damage and so difficult to understand why people get satisfaction out of this destruction"

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — A Bourbon cemetery needs help finding the culprits who destroyed 29 headstones.

Hill Cemetery on Historic Route 66 said the vandalism happened sometime in the past two weeks, and it believes whoever did it had help. The targeted headstones were located in the middle of the cemetery and down the hill, out of view of the road.

In one instance, someone broke the seat off of a bench sitting at a person's grave and threw it at the headstone.

"It’s so sad to see this damage and so difficult to understand why people get satisfaction out of this destruction," the cemetery wrote on Facebook.

Anyone who visited the cemetery between June 24 and July 8 is asked to speak to them so they can narrow down a time frame. They're also asking anyone who has a loved one buried there to come and check on their loved ones' headstones.

A spokesperson for the cemetery said it has been in contact with police and will be offering a monetary reward for information leading to an arrest. For now, they're planning on putting up game cameras across the cemetery in case the vandals come back.