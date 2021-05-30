Boy, 2, killed and woman in her 20s seriously injured in hit-and-run in Jennings

Baby in car seat appears unharmed. St. Louis County Police say driver sped around traffic backed up at Jennings Station and Emma, hit the victims and took off east.

JENNINGS, Mo. — A 2-year-old boy was killed, and a woman in her 20s was taken to the hospital in critical condition after an apparent hit-and-run in the 5500 block of Jennings Station Road on Saturday night, police said.

The woman was also carrying a baby in a car seat. The baby appeared to be uninjured but was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, according to police.

An initial investigation by St. Louis County Police revealed the victims were walking westbound across the 5500 block of Jennings Station around 10 p.m.

As they were between the double yellow traffic lines, they were struck by a vehicle traveling south on Jennings Station. The vehicle was speeding around the traffic backed up at the light at the intersection of Emma Avenue, nearly driving in oncoming lanes of traffic, according to police.

After hitting the boy and the woman, the suspect vehicle fled the scene and headed eastbound in the 6900 block of Emma.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons and the Accident Reconstruction Team are investigating.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have information about the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 if you have information.