Video: Boy attacked while dancing in Cape Girardeau

Warning: Some may find this video difficult to watch

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — Video shows the moment a 12-year-old boy was attacked while dancing in Cape Girardeau.

The incident happened on July 3 on a Main Street sidewalk near Independence Street.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department said the boy was performing a dance with his dance instructor and another boy shortly before 11:59 p.m. on a Main Street when the attack happened.

You can see the boy dancing and then a dark SUV pulled up and came to an abrupt stop near the group. A man then got out and hit the boy in the back of the head and ran back to the SUV. The dance instructor tries to chase after the man, but the SUV sped off.

Several people ran over to help the boy.

Police believe the man who got out of the passenger side and came up behind the boy is 27-year-old Cedric Charles Moore Jr.

Below is a previous mugshot of Moore Jr.

There’s now a warrant on Moore Jr. for second-degree felony assault and first-degree child endangerment.

Police said they searched for him at his home and other locations he frequently visits but have been unable to find him. His friends and family have not cooperated in helping locate him, police said.

Anyone who is knowingly helping Moore avoid police also could face charges, police warned.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department by calling 573-335-6621 or its anonymous tip line at 573-339-6313 or text "CAPEPD" to 847411.